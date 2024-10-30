Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,883 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 16,928.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 104.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 625.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,788 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.0% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,687 shares of company stock worth $14,908,594. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,460. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.56 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.20.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.94.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

