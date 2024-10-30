Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,987 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 138,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 267.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.35. The company had a trading volume of 764,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,500. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $66.08 and a 12 month high of $98.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

