Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.94 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.