Trajan Wealth LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 6.4% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 14.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $298.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.08 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.56, for a total transaction of $277,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,624.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.56, for a total value of $277,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $22,616,017 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.