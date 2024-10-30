TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 831,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TORM Stock Performance

TRMD stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. 1,279,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,762. TORM has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TORM will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

TRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TORM by 860.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after buying an additional 964,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TORM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TORM by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TORM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

