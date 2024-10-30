Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,047,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,534,000 after purchasing an additional 295,301 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,325,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,525,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,514,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 505,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,136,000 after acquiring an additional 235,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,250,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.73.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock opened at $166.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $166.10. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $118.54 and a 12-month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

