Terry Kocisko Acquires 350,000 Shares of Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Terry Kocisko bought 350,000 shares of Yorbeau Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00.

Yorbeau Resources Trading Down 20.0 %

TSE:YRB traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.04. 712,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,240. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.06.

Yorbeau Resources Company Profile

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and other base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Rouyn property that consists of 1 mining concession and 73 claims located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; the Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells located in the townships of Lévy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern Québec; and the Estrades-Caribou property, which consists of claim blocks totaling 118 claims located in the Estrées Township in Québec.

