Terry Kocisko Acquires 350,000 Shares of Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Terry Kocisko bought 350,000 shares of Yorbeau Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00.
Yorbeau Resources Trading Down 20.0 %
TSE:YRB traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.04. 712,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,240. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.06.
Yorbeau Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yorbeau Resources
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Yorbeau Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yorbeau Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.