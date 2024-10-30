Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Tenon Medical Price Performance
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 411.27% and a negative return on equity of 4,819.46%.
About Tenon Medical
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.
