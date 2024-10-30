Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Targa Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

NYSE TRGP opened at $164.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $169.92.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.79.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,736.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

