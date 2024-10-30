Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.85. 199,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,729. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $151.77 and a 1-year high of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

