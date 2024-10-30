Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 40,976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VFQY opened at $141.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.73.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

