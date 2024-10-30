Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

USMV opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

