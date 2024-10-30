SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 248,409 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,409 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 105,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,656 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

