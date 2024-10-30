SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 73,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,852,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 118,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
VTV traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.85. 478,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,420. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.99 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.09 and a 200 day moving average of $165.64. The stock has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
