SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 992 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 560.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,256.89.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $41.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4,469.37. The stock had a trading volume of 106,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,732. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,756.13 and a 12 month high of $4,477.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,085.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,862.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

