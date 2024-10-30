SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 10800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOMP. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 496,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

