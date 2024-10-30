Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDE shares. Desjardins raised Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cormark raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,600.00. In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$65,332.00. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$3.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$592.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$4.52.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.45 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 50.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.305004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

