Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Southern States Bancshares has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SSBK opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $280.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 2,000 shares of Southern States Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $62,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,041.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay F. Pumroy sold 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $96,229.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,868.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 2,000 shares of Southern States Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $62,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,041.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSBK shares. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Southern States Bancshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

