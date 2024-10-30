Snap Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 101,349 call options on the company. This is an increase of 17% compared to the typical daily volume of 86,401 call options.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,049,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,995,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Snap has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Snap to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Insider Activity

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 472,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,885.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 472,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,885.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,490,617 shares of company stock worth $13,183,890. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

