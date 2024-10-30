Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $4.96. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1,038,063 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investec lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 242,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 104,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,111 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 349,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

