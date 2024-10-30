Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation trading as SHPH on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, recently announced significant progress in their clinical trial endeavors. On October 28, 2024, the company issued a press release detailing the completion of agreements with all six intended site enrollment locations for the administration of the Phase 2 clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine, aimed at treating patients with glioblastoma. The company had previously secured agreements with Georgetown University Medical Center and UNC Medical Center, and has now finalized partnerships with UVA Cancer Center, John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute, and Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida.

The Phase 2 clinical trial for Ropidoxuridine marks a crucial step for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals. Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor with limited treatment options, presents a challenging medical landscape. The trial is focused on providing enhanced treatment for this patient population by assessing the efficacy of Ropidoxuridine as a radiation sensitizer in combination with radiation therapy.

The Chief Executive Officer of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D., expressed optimism about the progress, emphasizing the importance of the trial site locations and their expertise in treating the target patient group. Patients are currently in the process of being screened for enrollment in the trial, signifying an active and critical phase in the study.

Ropidoxuridine, also known as IPdR, acts as the lead candidate radiation sensitizer for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals. This designation underscores the compound’s potential in improving treatment outcomes for patients with glioblastoma. Securing Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA further validates the importance of this research, potentially providing exclusivity upon its first FDA approval for glioblastoma treatment.

The Phase 2 trial aims to enroll patients with aggressive, IDH wild-type, methylation negative glioblastomas. The study will be pivotal in determining optimal dosage levels and gauging the impact of Ropidoxuridine on patient survival rates. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals anticipates completing the trial over the next 18-24 months, with expectations of offering valuable insights to the medical community regarding the efficacy of radiation sensitizers in enhancing cancer treatment outcomes.

For those keen on tracking the progress of the Phase 2 trial (NCT06359379), additional information can be accessed on www.clinicaltrials.gov. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, established in 2012 by faculty members of the Georgetown University Medical Center, is dedicated to advancing cancer treatments, particularly in the realm of radiation therapy. The company’s mission revolves around improving patient outcomes by developing therapies that augment the effectiveness of radiation therapy while minimizing its adverse effects.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers are advised to exercise caution regarding these statements as they are based on management’s current views and assumptions. The company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission provide a comprehensive overview of the potential factors that could impact future results and performance. As with all forward-looking statements, readers are urged to consider the inherent uncertainties involved and not place undue reliance on these projections.

In conclusion, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ successful agreements for Phase 2 clinical trial enrollment mark a significant step forward in their pursuit of innovative treatment options for patients with glioblastoma. This advancement underscores the company’s dedication to enhancing cancer care and underscores their commitment to transforming the landscape of radiation therapy in cancer treatment.

