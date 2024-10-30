Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Expands By 43.6%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TuanChe Price Performance

TC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 259,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

