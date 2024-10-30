Short Interest in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Drops By 15.9%

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $238.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

