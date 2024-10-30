Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW) Declines By 16.2%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sharps Technology Stock Performance
STSSW stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,516. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
About Sharps Technology
