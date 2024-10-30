Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW) Declines By 16.2%

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

STSSW stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,516. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Sharps Technology

(Get Free Report)

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.