Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW) Declines By 16.2%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

STSSW stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,516. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

