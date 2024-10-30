Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Drops By 15.2%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPOF

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Old Point Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,015 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Point Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. 2,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $103.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.