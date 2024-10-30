Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Grows By 27.5%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of KFFB opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.21. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.