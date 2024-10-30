Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Drops By 15.1%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,002,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
USIG stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $52.94.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
