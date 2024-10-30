Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Rises By 27.1%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.57 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 13.17 and a 52 week high of 16.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 15.56 and a 200-day moving average of 15.47.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%.

Insider Activity at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 24,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 15.41, for a total value of 381,227.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 43.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.