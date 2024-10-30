Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Rises By 13.6%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Auddia Price Performance
AUUDW opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Auddia has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Auddia
