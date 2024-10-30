Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Shopify by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.02. 1,467,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,092,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

