Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Issues Earnings Results

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SEVN opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $14.66.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
