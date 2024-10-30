Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Boosted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

