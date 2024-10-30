Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17,329.4% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,878,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,614,000 after buying an additional 1,511,376 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,700,000 after buying an additional 891,287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 994,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 441,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.