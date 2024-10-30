Saitama One Day Trading Volume Hits $267,639.41 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 87% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $267,639.41 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00006978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,376.72 or 1.00141635 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00006979 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005975 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00062280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,939,719,048 coins and its circulating supply is 43,400,573,507 coins. The official website for Saitama is saitachain.com. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,939,719,048.03792 with 43,400,573,507.06645 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00022131 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $300,241.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.