Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.53), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The company’s revenue was up 337.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.81) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. 860,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,399. The company has a market cap of $510.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAGE. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

