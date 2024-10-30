Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.45 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Safehold’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.
Safehold Price Performance
NYSE SAFE opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 38.83 and a current ratio of 38.83.
Safehold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -155.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Safehold
About Safehold
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safehold
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Financial Stocks Holding Firm Near Highs: 2 Key Players to Watch
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Upwork Fortifies Profitability Plan With Raised Q3 Forecasts
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 2 Small Modular Reactor Stocks Racing to Power AI Data Centers
Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.