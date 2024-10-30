Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.45 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Safehold’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Safehold Price Performance

NYSE SAFE opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 38.83 and a current ratio of 38.83.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

