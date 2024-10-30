Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,640. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $83.25 and a twelve month high of $214.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.