Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

PCH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of PCH traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. 193,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,094. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 1.13. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 354,616 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,054.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 98,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 54,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

