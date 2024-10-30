Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $244.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.59.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RSG traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $201.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $208.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.91 and a 200-day moving average of $196.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 77.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,993,000 after acquiring an additional 50,568 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

