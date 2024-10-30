Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $78,068.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,144,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,723,553.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,144,216 shares in the company, valued at $48,723,553.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,039.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,682 shares of company stock worth $1,322,013. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.80. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

