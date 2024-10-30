Raymond James Increases Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$24.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.07.

Shares of TSE:ARE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 89,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,596. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$9.74 and a 52 week high of C$23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.37, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy purchased 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

