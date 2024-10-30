Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Issues Earnings Results

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $291.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNGR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ranger Energy Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $95,742.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,202. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.