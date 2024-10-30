Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $75.42 million and $6.29 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 421,198,477,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,825,244,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

