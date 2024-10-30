ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Shares to Split on Wednesday, November 6th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, November 6th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 5th.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $96.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned about 1.93% of ProShares UltraShort Yen at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

