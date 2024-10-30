PROS (NYSE:PRO) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Get PROS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PROS

PROS Trading Up 1.6 %

PRO stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $914.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. PROS has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PROS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,367,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 84,591 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in PROS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,978,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,339,000 after buying an additional 166,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.