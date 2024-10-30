Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 6,217 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 178,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.39. 42,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.11.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

