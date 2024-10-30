Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $22.69 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 54,468 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 95.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Starbucks by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.20. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

