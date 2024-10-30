Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 545.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

