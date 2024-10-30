Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.75-$2.95 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 16,084,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,059,617. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -365.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

