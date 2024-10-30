Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of PAG stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.42. 76,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,991. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $140.70 and a 1 year high of $179.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.80. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.16.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
